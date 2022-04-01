After sentencing, family and police are still seeking answers in 2019 murder of Annapolis rapper Tre Da Kid

Rapper Edward Seay, known as Tre Da Kid, won the national Freestyle 50 Challenge in 2016. He was murdered June 7, 2019. Capital Gazette file photo

Family remembered the life of a popular Annapolis rapper Friday afternoon as the lone suspect identified in his murder was sentenced for his involvement.

While the person who shot Edward Montre Seay, known by his rap moniker Tre Da Kid, remains unknown, Seay’s family attended court Friday clad in T-shirts, denim jackets and pins that bore a green-and-yellow “TDK Forever” slogan as a judge handed down a 10-year sentence to the man who aided Seay’s killer in the June 7, 2019 shooting.

“We’re still hurt, sad and angry,” said Jarmaine Blake, one of many of the late rapper’s family members who attended the hearing in circuit court. “He was a good person. He loved his family, his son and the city of Annapolis.”

Seay was an Annapolis High School graduate who won the national Freestyle 50 Challenge in 2016. Often rapping about his love for his hometown of Annapolis, Seay was signed to an independent record label and was known for “TDK Tuesdays” on his social media pages, which his family described as a “highlight for the city.”

Seay was also beloved in the community for his parenting, and was referred to as the “father of the year” in respect to his relationship with his son, 10-year-old Trenton.

“He still misses him,” said Quanika Hill, Trenton’s mother, outside the courtroom. Inside, she told the judge that she struggles to explain Seay’s death to their son.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Elizabeth S. Norris sentenced James Esau Davis III, 32, of Baltimore, to a 10-year prison sentence for acting as an accessory to murder, a term agreed upon by lawyers in a plea deal.

Seay was scheduled to perform in Baltimore on the night of his killing, prosecutors said. After he was found shot to death in a car on Forest Drive, an unidentified witness told police the shooter was in a vehicle which pulled up next to Seay’s car as it turned left from Forest Drive onto Cherry Grove Avenue. The shooter then opened fire.

Davis had been driving the vehicle, prosecutors said, but the person who shot Seay has not been identified.

“It’s one of those situations where people need to come forward,” Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said, noting Seay was an “innocent person” and a “Annapolitan” whose life was cut short.

While Davis was not the shooter, he played a “critical role” in the killing of Seay, who had a “bright future ahead of him,” prosecutor Nancy Olin said in court.

Seay had plans to meet with his sister-in-law, Leslie Sedwick, on June 8, the day after the shooting, Sedwick said in court. Together, they were going to rebuild his website and create a social media plan amid the rapper’s increasing fame.

“In a matter of seconds, his plans, his future were taken away from him,” she said. “He never made it to Newtowne Twenty to hug his son.”

“He was murdered in the city that he loved so much,” she said.

Sentencing Davis, Norris said she believed he “didn’t understand the impact” of his actions, even after his arrest. She told Seay’s family the rapper had a “legacy that will live on through his son.”