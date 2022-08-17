Hanover taekwondo instructor arrested on sex abuse charges

The owner of a taekwondo studio in Hanover was arrested Tuesday by Anne Arundel County Police on sexual abuse charges.

The allegations against Steve Choi, 42, stem from an investigation of his conduct with a 17-year-old who told authorities they had been sexually abused by the taekwondo instructor starting when the victim was 14, according to a news release from the department.

Advertisement

Choi, a West Friendship resident who owns Lion Choi’s Taekwondo studio in Hanover, faces multiple felony counts including a third-degree sex offense, sexual abuse of a minor and two child pornography offenses.

He was arrested on Tuesday and later released after posting a $50,000 bail, according to court records.

Advertisement

Police urge anyone with information on any incidents involving Choi to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733.

This article will be updated.