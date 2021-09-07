Man who stabbed woman with a semen-filled syringe outside Churchton grocery store sentenced to 10 years in prison

In his June plea hearing, prosecutors detailed how Stemen attempted to attack two other women in the grocery store parking lot before he injected an unknown substance into the woman returning her shopping cart. One of the intended victims was a 17-year-old girl, who Stemen told to walk ahead of him to enter the grocery store. She later felt “something wet hit the back of her leg and caused her to look down,” assistant state’s attorney Megan Mickler said during his plea hearing.