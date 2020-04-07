Suspect in custody following chase, after attempting to strike an officer in Odenton, police say

A suspect is in custody following a police chase into Baltimore County after they attempted to strike a police officer with a truck in Odenton, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police responded at 12:18 p.m. to a report of family violence in Odenton, said police spokesman Marc Limansky. Upon arrival, an individual attempted to steal a truck and then attempted to strike a police officer with the truck, Limansky said. This prompted a vehicle chase.
Officers chased the suspect into Baltimore County, where the chase ended near Opal Lane at 12:48 p.m., Limansky said.
It is not yet clear how exactly the chase ended, but Limansky said the individual was taken into custody.
The chase, which originated with a family violence call to police, came just one week after the department released data on domestic violence calls showing a 25% increase as coronavirus-related closures and restrictions swept across the community.
In the first two months of the year, police responded to an average of 187 domestic violence calls per week. In March, the weekly average was 224. The highest week to date was March 15 through March 21, when police reported 238 calls related to domestic violence.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence defines domestic violence as “willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, and emotional abuse.”
Victim service organizations are deemed essential services and are still operating, said Glenn Fueston, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.
“Social distancing does not mean (anyone) should isolate themselves from those who can help them get to safety and away from their abusers," Fueston said.
Resources
- YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Domestic Violence Hotline: 410-222-6800
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
- Rape and Incest National Network (RAINN) National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673
