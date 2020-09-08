Pasadena man arrested for gas station child abduction, Anne Arundel police say

A Pasadena man has been arrested for the abduction of two young children from a gas station Friday night, which prompted an expansive search for the missing minors, Anne Arundel County police said.
Ronald Matthew Benewicz, 46, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, police said. It’s unclear what charges Benewicz faces or whether he’s being represented by an attorney.
Police said he is responsible for stealing a woman’s running car from a gas station while her 2- and 6-year-old children were inside.
Officers responded around 9 p.m. Friday to the Exxon in the 8000 block of Ritchie Highway after somebody called authorities to report a child abduction.
Police said they learned that a woman had stepped out of her vehicle, but left it running with her children waiting inside.
At some point, police said a man wearing a plaid shirt hopped in the car and peeled out.
The abduction prompted a manhunt.
Police said officers, detectives, police dogs and police helicopters from Anne Arundel County and Baltimore searched the area.
They found the vehicle a short distance away, with the children inside and unharmed, police said.
Online court records show that Benewicz has a history of drug offenses, but no violent crimes on his record.
It’s at least the second such abduction of the year in Pasadena.
In April, police arrested two men from Baltimore after they snatched a running car with a 9-month-old strapped into the backseat. The mother had run into a Royal Farms store on Mountain Road.
Officers found the vehicle in Baltimore, with the baby still inside. Days later, they charged the men with kidnapping and auto theft, among related offenses.
Thomas Patrick Craig, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of auto theft, online court records show. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison, suspending one year and a day. If he violates the terms of his five years of supervised probation, he could serve up to a year and a day more in prison.
Charges against Craig’s alleged accomplice, James Leonard Villani, were negated by his death, online court records show. He died at 47.