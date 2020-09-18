Police arrest man in Annapolis strong arm robbery

Annapolis police said they arrested a 36-year old man Thursday after he punched another man several times before taking his car keys and throwing them across the street.
The victim told police he parked his car on the 1000 block of Hanson Street around 7 a.m. Thursday. As he got out and reached back in to grab his coffee, he was pinned against the car and punched in the back of the head, face and back several times, police said.
The attacker then took the man’s keys and threw them across the street toward a trash can, police said.
Officers located a suspect, identified as Jerome Earl Carter III, near his residence a short distance away on Hoover Street and took him into custody, police said.
According to online court records, a 36-year-old Annapolis man named Francis Earl Carter III was arrested Thursday and has been charged with robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, among other charges.
The victim was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center by the Annapolis Fire Department. He was released with minor injuries, police said.