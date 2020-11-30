Anne Arundel detectives investigating possible connection in string of armed robberies in west county

Anne Arundel County detectives are investigating whether a string of armed robberies and an apparent attempted armed robbery Sunday were committed by the same perpetrator, the police department said.
A gas station, a supermarket and a Five Guys restaurant, all of which are in Gambrills, were robbed by an armed man, police said.
Meanwhile, an assailant matching the same description, a white man between 30 and 40 years old, tapped a handgun on a person’s car window outside a bank in Crofton.
Nobody was injured during the apparent crime spree, which spanned about 20 hours Sunday and along a roughly five-mile stretch of Crain Highway.
“(Detectives) are thinking this could all possibly be related,” said Marc Limansky, a police department spokesperson. He also indicated the investigation is in its early stages.
It began before sunrise.
At that time, police said officers raced to the BP Gas Station in the 700 block of Crain Highway after somebody called about an armed robbery.
Police said they learned a man walked into the store, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the register. The clerk complied and the suspect cleared out an undisclosed amount of cash. Then, he fled.
A similar scene unfolded about 10 hours later.
At 11:40 a.m., police were summoned to the 2500 block of Crain Highway after somebody called about an armed robbery at a grocery store. Officers learned that a man walked into the Taj Mahal Indo-Pak Supermarket, brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the register, police said.
An employee complied with the assailant’s demands and police said the man fled with an unknown amount of cash.
Police believe the same man struck again after dusk.
Around 8:30 p.m., police said someone was sitting in their vehicle at a drive-thru ATM at the Bank of America in the 2000 block of Davidsonville Road when they heard a noise on the window: A man was tapping a silver handgun.
The driver slammed on the gas pedal and sped to the CVS Pharmacy across the parking lot to ask for help, police said.
About 30 minutes later a man walked into the Five Guys restaurant in the 1000 block of Crain Highway. Police said the man brandished a handgun and demanded cash. An employee opened the register, the man collected cash and fled.
In all four incidents, officers rushed to the scene and searched the area. Police said they never found a suspect.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call robbery detectives at 410-222-4720 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, dial 410-222-4700 to reach the county’s tip line.