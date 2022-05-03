Annapolis store clerk indicted on attempted murder charges

An Annapolis convenience store clerk was indicted Friday on attempted murder charges alleging he fired a handgun at two men while working an early morning shift last month.

Carlos Campos Jr., 22, of Annapolis is being held without bail at the Jennifer Road Detention Center pending trial in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. The charges stem from an incident April 2, when Annapolis police said they responded to a report of shots being fired at a 7-Eleven store on Taylor Avenue.

Advertisement

No clerk was at the store when police arrived, a news release says. Charging papers say officers found shell casings in front of the store, and two customers who did not know where the clerk was.

Police identified Campos through surveillance footage that showed him interacting with two men outside the store about 3 a.m., then briefly entering the business before leaving with a handgun, which he fired at the two men, according to charging papers.

Advertisement

The men drove off, and no injuries were reported that night, police said. The store’s manager identified Campos as the clerk working that night.

Campos was arrested two days later, according to court records. He is being represented by the office of the public defender, which did not return a request for comment.

He is charged with two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder, and faces additional assault, reckless endangerment and firearms charges. He is also accused of violating probation from a previous offense, according to court records, which say he is scheduled for a status hearing in July.