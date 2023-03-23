Odenton man charged with molesting his 8-year-old granddaughter

An Odenton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with allegedly molesting and assaulting his 8-year-old granddaughter throughout the holiday season, court records show.
Steven Wayne Stover, 63, has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offenses, perverted practice and second-degree assault. In total, he faces a maximum punishment of more than 80 years in prison and he is currently being held without bond.
According to court documents, between September and the end of December, Stover had several inappropriate encounters with his 8-year-old granddaughter. In December, the young girl was interviewed by a county social worker with Child Protective Services and told them her grandfather started touching her at the beginning of the school year.
Authorities were granted access to the girl’s cell phone, where they found several text messages from Stover referring or alluding to sexual encounters, according to the documents.
As of Thursday, no attorney has been listed as representing Stover.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19 in District Court.
Child sexual abuse is a pervasive problem in the United States. For instance, in 2016, an abuse claim was substantiated by a child protective services agency every nine minutes, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
While opponents have pointed to the growing access and acceptance of LGBTQ sentiments as ways of “grooming” children — in addition to book bans in schools across the country, there were over 140 protests and threats targeting drag events in 2022, according to the LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD — data has shown the overwhelming majority of sex abuse cases involve men who are known to young girls.
A 2000 U.S. Department of Justice analysis found 82% of child victims were females, while a 2013 report by the federal Health and Human Services Department found 88% of substantiated abuse claims involve adult men.
Additionally, according to the Justice Department, over 90% of abusers are known to the victim, with just more than a third being family members.
While there is no guaranteed way to ensure your child is safe from potential abusers, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network recommends several precautions parents can take to reduce the risk:
- Showing interest in your child’s day-to-day life creates trust, showing your child you are available to talk to them.
- Get to know the people in your child’s life and choose caregivers carefully.
- Know the physical and behavioral warning signs that a child may have been abused.
- Teach children about boundaries and how to talk about their bodies.
- Let your child know they won’t get in trouble for talking to you, no matter what they need to say, and follow through on that promise.
- Talk to your children when reports of sexual violence appear in the media. Asking them questions like, “what would you do if you were in this situation?” or “have you ever heard of this happening before?” can signal to your child that abuse is an important issue they can talk to you about.