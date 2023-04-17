Pasadena man found criminally responsible for stabbing, killing his 5-year-old sister

A jury found a Pasadena man criminally responsible Friday for killing his 5-year-old half-sister in 2020

Stephen Jarrod Davis II pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in October. He faces a possible life sentence. A hearing has yet to be scheduled in Anne Arundel Circuit Court.

Davis, 20, was 17 when he stabbed and killed Anaya Jannah Abdul in her bedroom.

In a statement, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said that while it is a “terrible thing to have to prosecute a young person for such a horrific crime...[Davis] had to be held accountable.”

“This verdict is the truth of what happened to the victim,” Leitess said, “and, in some small measure, justice for Anaya and closure for her family and loved ones.”

On the morning of Oct. 3, 2020, Davis’ relatives discovered that the teenager, a senior at Chesapeake High School, and the family’s Dodge Charger were missing. Alerting authorities, they searched the house and found a handwritten note. It said he hated all of them and would have liked to have killed everybody but believed “one is enough to cause you enough damage,” according to charging documents.

As the family was on the phone with police, a sibling checked Anaya’s room. The kindergartner at Fort Smallwood Elementary had been stabbed in the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family’s surveillance system captured Davis taking his mother’s boyfriend’s Charger from the garage at approximately 3:30 a.m. Law enforcement traced Davis’ phone to Ohio later that morning, where state troopers clocked the muscle car racing over 130 mph. Following a chase involving multiple police agencies, Davis was pulled over and taken into custody. He had made it as far as Springfield, some 450 miles away from his family’s Pasadena home.

According to court documents, Davis’ mother said the family was close and that while her son had no known mental or physical health problems, he “did not talk much, especially about his feelings.” She said he was not disrespectful and did not act differently or suspiciously the night before the murder.

“When Anaya’s death was discovered, it was a complete shock to [Davis’ mother], as violence was out of character” for her son, according to a court filing.

Davis’ father, however, who lives in Florida, told police Davis had “complained about sibling rivalry and...felt unloved by the rest of the family.”

In October, Davis pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and opted to face a bi-furcated trial to determine criminal responsibility, a rare proceeding and the equivalent of an insanity defense in Maryland.

Assistant state’s attorneys Anastasia Prigge and David Russell prosecuted the case. Davis was represented by public defenders Ellen Duffy and Kimberlee Watts — the latter being a specialist in mental health litigation. Davis’ team bore the burden of proving he was insane at the time of the crime.

According to a news release from the state’s attorney’s office, expert witnesses called by the state and the defense agreed Davis suffered from some form of mental health disorder, but disagreed whether they were sufficient to render him not responsible.

Neither Duffy nor Watts immediately responded to a request for comment.