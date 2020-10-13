Pasadena teen charged with fatally stabbing 5-year-old half sister left note saying he wanted to kill family, authorities say

The Pasadena teen charged with fatally stabbing his 5-year-old half sister two weeks ago left behind a note saying he wanted to kill the rest of his family, too, authorities say.
A missing car sparked a scramble, court documents show. Relatives and investigators scoured the family home after noticing their car and son had vanished. Only then did they discover the note left behind by the 17-year-old and race to the room of Anaya Jannah Abdul. She was dead, and appeared to be suffering from sharp force injuries.
“Honestly, I hate (y’all) so much I wanted to kill you all but believe one is enough to cause you enough damage,” read the note left behind by Stephen Jarrod Davis, II, police wrote in charging documents.
Police said Davis stole the family car, a Dodge Charger, from the garage and fled for Ohio, where he had no ties, to avoid arrest.
Court records show he made it as far as Springfield, some 450 miles from home. Ohio police told Anne Arundel County prosecutors they clocked the stolen car at up to 120 miles per hour before taking Davis into custody, Assistant State’s Attorney Anastasia Prigge said at a bail review hearing Tuesday.
Prigge, who specializes in cases involving juveniles, said Davis was a public safety threat because of his reckless driving and threats. “It’s not appropriate to return him” to the family home, she said, citing the threatening note.
Anne Jefferson, an assistant public defender who represented Davis at a bail review hearing, argued that he should await trial at a juvenile facility instead of the county jail. Prigge rebutted, saying he wasn’t eligible for the transfer.
District judge John McKenna ordered Davis be held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center, where he’s been held since Friday. Davis waived his extradition rights last week, Anne Arundel County police said, at which point members of the fugitive apprehension team drove to Ohio to take him into custody and brought him back to be booked.
Davis is charged as an adult with murder, child abuse, assault and auto theft.
Jefferson declined to comment outside of court.
So too did members of Davis' family who were guided in and out of court by members of the police department’s Crisis Intervention Team, who help families who’ve experienced trauma. Police spokespersons said the family asked them to decline comment on their behalf and to request reporters respect their privacy.
Officers descended on the family home in the 4000 block of Apple Leaf Court in Pasadena on Oct. 3 after somebody called 911 about a “juvenile problem.”
His father told police his car and son were missing, court records show. The mother found video surveillance of Davis outside of the home at 3:30 a.m. Police said he moved her van before stealing the Charger from the garage. Family and police searched for clues and discovered the handwritten note in Davis' bedroom. And then, little Anaya’s body.
Anaya’s death was ruled a homicide by multiple sharp force injuries, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined after performing an autopsy.
Anaya was a kindergartener at Fort Smallwood Elementary School, where her death shocked school officials.
She was a sweet, quiet girl, who loved to draw, the school principal said in a letter to the school community. Despite being soft spoken, Anaya always had something to say when called upon in class.
At home, Anaya loved princesses, making videos, dancing and singing, Principal Bobbie Kesecker wrote. She “was considered an angel in her family.”
Davis was a senior at Chesapeake High School. Originally from North Carolina, Davis had lived in Maryland for six years, he reported to pre-trial services.
He showed little emotion at his bail review hearing, where he was appearing via video feed from the jail in Annapolis. Green scrubs clung to his slender frame. He wore eyeglasses and a blue surgical mask.
After McKenna’s ruling, Davis walked out of the frame.
Only footsteps were audible as his family filed out of the courtroom.