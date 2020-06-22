Glen Burnie man steals car from outside Starbucks, flees officers when stopped, Anne Arundel police say

A Glen Burnie man stole an SUV Saturday morning from the Starbucks parking lot on Ritchie Highway and jumped out of the moving vehicle when officers were closing in, Anne Arundel County police said.
After Deontae Daquan Tongue hopped out of the car, it continued to roll through a parking lot and struck a dumpster, police said. The 23-year-old allegedly told officers he was hit by a Silver sedan as he was fleeing on foot, a scramble that included running across Ritchie Highway and through a cemetery.
Authorities took Tongue to Harbor Hospital to be treated for what police described as a minor leg injury.
Tongue has been charged with felony counts of stealing a vehicle and theft, as well as a host of misdemeanors including failing to obey a lawful order, resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property, according to online court records.
He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center and does not have an attorney listed in online court records.
His arrest comes just eight days after he was released from custody on a $10,000 bond for stealing credit cards, online court records show.
Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Saturday to the Starbucks at 6653 Ritchie Highway after someone called about an auto theft, according to police.
Police said someone told officers that their gold Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the parking lot of the coffee shop.
Another officer apparently saw the SUV shortly thereafter and turned on their lights and sirens to pull over the vehicle, at which point police said Tongue pulled into a parking lot and jumped out while the car was still moving.
The officer reported seeing Tongue run across Ritchie Highway and into the Cedar Hill Cemetery, according to police. He was arrested when officers caught up to him shortly thereafter.