One man stabbed at Red Roof Inn in Linthicum Heights, sent to shock trauma with non-life-threatening injuries

Anne Arundel County police responded to Red Roof Inn in Linthicum Heights Saturday for reports of a stabbing that sent one man to shock trauma in Baltimore with non-life-threatening injuries.
At around 9:20 p.m., a couple was standing outside the hotel, when a man and woman pulled up to them in a car and began arguing with them. The man was stabbed and the woman received minor injuries but was not stabbed during the altercation, Lt. Jon Mahaffee, an Anne Arundel County police spokesman, said.
The man was sent to shock trauma.
The investigation is still ongoing. Police are still searching for the two suspects. Police don’t believe this was a random act of violence but a targeted incident, Mahaffee said.