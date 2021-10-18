Anne Arundel County police: man arrested for stabbing, seriously injuring man at Glen Burnie hotel

Anne Arundel County police arrested a 25-year-old man for stabbing and seriously injuring a man who tried to break up a fight at an Extended Stay America hotel in Glen Burnie early Saturday morning.
Police charged Michael Dequarius Byron, of Gainesville, Georgia, with first and second-degree assault, first and second-degree attempted murder, and other assault charges. Byron does not have an attorney listed in court records as of Monday.
Officers arrived around 12:25 a.m. Saturday to the hotel located at 104 Chesapeake Center Court in Glen Burnie for a reported assault. A 48-year-old man told police he intervened in a fight to separate two people and when he turned around, Byron “immediately” stabbed the man with a knife, police said. Officers located Bryon at a nearby Walmart and he fled as they approached, police said.
Officers followed Byron by car until his car became disabled on I-95 north of Baltimore. Police then arrested him.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries to his torso, police said.