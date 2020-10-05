Man stabbed, robbed in Brooklyn Park after making ATM withdrawal, Anne Arundel police say

A 44-year-old man was stabbed in Brooklyn Park Sunday evening while being robbed, Anne Arundel County police said. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The man had made a withdrawal at an ATM before he was robbed by an unknown suspect, police said. Around 7:45 p.m., officers located the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound to his torso in the 900 block of Victory Ave. and rendered aid until EMS arrived.
The suspect fled toward Townsend Avenue and officers were unable to locate him, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.