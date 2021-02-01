Woman charged with stabbing another woman after argument in Laurel hotel lobby

Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a reported stabbing around 9:20 p.m. Saturday at a Travelodge Hotel located at 3380 Laurel Fort Meade Road in Laurel.
A woman told responding officers that she was having an argument with Shauntia Daniels, 21, of Brentwood, who was allegedly waving a knife around before the victim felt pressure on her arm. The victim said the altercation between the two women started in the hotel lobby and moved outside. Officers later found blood outside the hotel.
The victim did not know Daniels before the altercation and said she didn’t see herself get stabbed before her left arm started bleeding. She was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Officers located Daniels at the scene and charged her with first and second degree assault. Daniels was released on recognizance Sunday.