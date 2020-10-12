Anne Arundel police arrest two Brooklyn residents in stabbing incident

The Anne Arundel County Police Department announced the arrest of two Brooklyn residents in connection to a stabbing reported Saturday in Linthicum.
John Patrick Trainor, 36, and April Marie Sigley, 38, were arrested by Anne Arundel County police, the department announced Monday.
Trainor was charged with first and second-degree attempted murder, home invasion, first-degree assault and other related charges.
Sigley has been charged with home invasion, first-degree assault, robbery, armed robbery and other related charges.
At about 9:24 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Red Roof Inn at the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road in Linthicum for reports of a stabbing. Officers found two victims with stab and cut wounds. One male victim had multiple stab wounds to the lower torso. The victims told the officers they were standing outside their room when a vehicle pulled up and two subjects approached and accused them of owing money, police said.
Police believe the incident to be targeted and not a random attack. One victim was taken to the hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries. The other was treated and released, police said.