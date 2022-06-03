Man airlifted after Annapolis stabbing, suspect still sought

An adult male was in stable condition after being stabbed Thursday evening, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Tyler Avenue at about 9:28 p.m. Thursday after a reported stabbing, the department said in a news release.

A man was suffering from a stab wound to his back, police said. He was airlifted from Annapolis Middle School to an area trauma center, and was in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the case. Those with information are asked to contact police at 410-268-9000 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 410-280-CLUE (2583).