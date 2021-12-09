Anne Arundel County police: Southern High student and another teen brought knife, pepper spray to school

Two teenagers were arrested on juvenile citations Thursday after a girl brought a knife to Southern High School, and a boy, who is not a student at the school, brought pepper spray, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the school located at 4400 Solomons Island Road in Harwood for a report that a teenage boy who did not go to the school was on campus with a knife. School officials located the teen inside the school and the school’s resource officer, an armed police officer stationed at the school, searched the teen and seized pepper spray and a smoking device with suspected marijuana residue, police said.
Southern High entered a “precautionary lockdown” for 25 minutes while officials searched for the teen boy. He tried to run from officers as police escorted him to the principal’s office, but he was quickly apprehended, Principal Melissa Pfisterer wrote in a letter to parents.
Police said the boy entered the school with a girl who is a Southern High student. Police found a knife in her possession. A spokesperson for Anne Arundel County police did not know what kind of knife was seized. The two teens are dating, Pfisterer wrote.
“It is not uncommon in situations like this for rumors to spiral out of control. I urge you to talk with your student about this as well. Please have them relay any information to members of our staff and I assure you we will investigate it quickly. I also caution you not to act solely on information you see on social media. Please also do not share such information. It is often uncorroborated and incorrect and can lead to more panic,” Pfisterer wrote.
The teens were charged with having a dangerous weapon on school property, concealing a weapon, disturbing school operations and disorderly conduct. The boy was also charged with trespassing on school property. Police do not identify juveniles charged with crimes.
Officers do not think anyone was threatened with the knife or pepper spray. The incident is under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to call their tip line at 410-222-4700.
Pfisterer asked students and parents with safety concerns to report them to an anonymous Safe Schools Maryland tip line at 833-MD-B-SAFE.