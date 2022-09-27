Pasadena man arrested for sending child pornography to undercover FBI agent

A Pasadena man faces federal child pornography charges after being arrested Friday for sending videos of children being sexually abused to an undercover FBI agent online and attempting to acquire more depictions of child pornography from the agent.

An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, working with federal agents, wrote in a charging complaint that Justin Lee Snowden, 32, sent photos of children being sexually abused to an undercover FBI agent while communicating in an online chat room, where investigators say he was “offering up” two children for sex acts.

Snowden told the undercover agent that he sexually abuses the children and has a girlfriend who is not aware of the abuse. He also sent a video of a man performing sex acts on a child who “appears to be between the ages of 5 and 8 years old,” police wrote in the complaint.

Investigators wrote that they identified Snowden as the man they were speaking with by poring over internet and social media records associated with his chatroom account. They found that he was living in a Crownsville-based residential treatment facility he had been ordered to following a burglary conviction in Anne Arundel County.

Snowden was arrested and charged in D.C. Superior Court on Friday before his case was unsealed in U.S. District Court in Washington, where he is charged with distribution and attempted receipt of child pornography. On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya ordered Snowden to be jailed pending his next hearing Oct. 11. Snowden is being represented by Maria Jacob, a federal public defender.