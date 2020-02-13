Annapolis police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy early Thursday morning after he allegedly stole a car while wielding a sledgehammer and left a trail of destruction as he sped away.
Officers responded to the unit block of Johnson Place and met with a 17-year-old boy who told them his car had been stolen by an armed assailant, police said.
Police said the teen told officers he drove to the area to meet a girl. But after stopping his car, he said he was approached by a male holding a sledgehammer.
The 17-year-old told officers the assailant said he had a handgun and threatened to kill him. So the teen ran away, dropping his keys in the process, police said.
Police said the 17-year-old assailant picked up the keys and sped off in the car, catching the attention of an officer positioned along Spa Road.
The patrol officer turned on his emergency lights and siren, at which point the stolen vehicle veered of the road and into a wall in front of the Bay Shore Landing Apartments, police said.
Police said the assailant continued to drive, striking three parked cars in the apartment complex before bailing from the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Officers quickly chased him down and arrested him, police said.
The boy, who police said is being charged as an adult but have not yet identified, is from Annapolis and is awaiting a bail hearing.