Gunfire reported twice in Severn neighborhood in as many days, Anne Arundel police say

Gunfire afflicted a Severn neighborhood twice in as many days from Friday to Sunday, about a month after bullets tore through a residence in the same community, according to Anne Arundel County police.
No injuries were reported in any of the reported outbursts of gunshots in the Stillmeadows Community, though police said a residence was damaged in early April and three vehicles were struck by bullets sometime Friday.
Police responded to reports of gunshots on Friday morning and again early Sunday morning. They found signs of shots each time. On Friday, officers determined the vehicles were damaged by bullets, while on Sunday they discovered spent shell casings, a box of ammunition and a .40 caliber handgun.
“Officers continue to patrol the neighborhood,” police wrote in a statement Monday.
Police first went to the community Friday around noon after a homeowner called about damage to his vehicle on Consett Court. Officers found three vehicles damaged by bullets and another resident told them about hearing gunfire earlier, but couldn’t say which direction it had come from.
Patrol officers were already in the neighborhood around 4 a.m. Sunday when they heard several shots, according to police.
The department said that as officers were canvassing the neighborhood, someone called 911 to report shots fired in the area of Durness Court.
Officers saw an “unknown male” running from a parked car. But police said they couldn’t find the runner.
As they searched the area, officers found a Glock Model 27 .40 caliber handgun, three .40 caliber shell casings, along with one .45 caliber shell casing and an empty box of Smith & Wesson .40 caliber ammunition.
Officers searched the area, but couldn’t find a suspect.
Police were also on Dunfield Court on April 2, at approximately 2:35 a.m., for reports of gunfire. Police learned that somebody fired a number of rounds from the parking lot into a residence, shattering glass.
Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored vehicle screeching out of the neighborhood.
Latest Crime
The department encourages anybody with information to contact detectives with the department’s Western District Station at 410-222-6155 or, if a caller wishes to remain anonymous, the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.