Severn home shot up from parking lot, Anne Arundel police say

Bullets tore through a Severn home with five people inside early Thursday morning, Anne Arundel County police said.
Witnesses told officers they heard gunshots and glass shattering, followed by car screeching out of the neighborhood in the 8200 block of Dunfield Court, police said.
None of the five people at the residence when gunfire erupted were injured, said Marc Limansky, police spokesman.
Police said officers responded around 2:35 a.m. and canvassed the neighborhood. They did not find a suspect.
Officers determined several rounds were fired from the parking lot into the residence, police said.
Police encourage anybody with information about the gunfire to contact detectives with the department’s Western District Station at 410-222-61655 or, if the caller wishes to remain anonymous, dial the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.