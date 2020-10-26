Edgewater man charged with attempted second-degree murder after firing a gun at others following an argument, Anne Arundel police say

Anne Arundel County police arrested an Edgewater man following reports of shots fired at people after an argument in the parking lot of the Oyster Pier and Bar in Edgewater.
Police arrested Edward Lester Barton IV, 26, of Edgewater after the incident. He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and six other related charges, online court records show.
At about 12:09 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to the Oyster Pier and Bar in Edgewater for reports of an armed subject with a handgun. The man who reported the incident told officers he and some friends were in the parking lot smoking when got into an argument with Barton, police said.
The argument escalated and Barton produced a handgun, firing several shots in the direction of the victim and others, police said.
Barton then fled the scene on foot. Officers, K-9 and the police helicopter were used to located Barton a short distance away.