Shots fired in Glen Burnie leaves bullet holes in a car, Anne Arundel Police say

Anne Arundel officers responded to Tall Pines Court and Elvaton Road in Glen Burnie for a report of gunshots heard in the area on Thursday night.
At around 10:35 p.m., officers located a parked Acura sedan with a shattered driver’s side rear window and a bullet hole through the front windshield.
Officers notified the owner who was unaware of the damage. Several shell casings were located in the area and a projectile was found lodged in a building in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court, police said.
A witness reported seeing two men dressed in dark clothing leave the area in a light-colored sedan. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.