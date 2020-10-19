Anne Arundel police investigating shots fired that damaged Glen Burnie home Monday morning

The occupants of a house on the 100 block of Elm Road in Glen Burnie woke up to multiple bullets tearing through their home early Monday morning, Anne Arundel County police say.
Police responded to a report of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. Monday. The Elm Street homeowners told officers they woke up to the sound of bullets damaging the inside of their house, police said. Several bullet strikes were located inside and outside the residence, along with shell casing found on the street in front of the house.
Police said there were no injuries. Witnesses report seeing a blue Mazda sedan retreat from the area after shots were fired.
Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.