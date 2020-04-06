Gunshot fired during botched marijuana deal in Riva, Anne Arundel police say

Someone fired a gunshot in the air before stealing a small bag of marijuana in Riva during a botched transaction Sunday night, Anne Arundel County police said.
The single gunshot prompted a police response and resulted in the arrest of an Annapolis woman for possession of marijuana.
A group of three people were selling a bag of marijuana to a group of two people when someone from the pair grabbed the bag, pulled out a handgun and shot a round into the sky, said Marc Limansky, police spokesman.
Nobody was injured, according to police.
A witness told police that moments after the gunshot they saw a silver Hyundai Elantra leaving the premises.
Officers responding to the 3000 block of Perch Drive found the vehicle with three people and a jar of marijuana inside, police said.
The jar contained approximately 13 grams of marijuana and resulted charges filed against the 19-year-old Annapolis woman. She was not arrested, but charged by way of a criminal summons.
She faces one count of possessing more than 10 grams of marijuana, a misdemeanor, online court records show. She did not have an attorney listed Monday morning.