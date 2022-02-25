Man shot 2 in 2018 in Brooklyn Park after he was ‘dissatisfied’ with cocaine sale, police say

A man who is currently incarcerated in Virginia refused to be transferred back to Maryland for his scheduled Wednesday hearing on attempted murder charges stemming from a 2018 shooting in Brooklyn Park, which police say occurred just over a week before he shot and killed a man in Virginia.
An Anne Arundel County grand jury last month handed down an indictment against Charles Anthony Forbes, 31, on attempted murder charges alleging he shot two men at a home on Victory Avenue in Brooklyn Park on April 7, 2018.
The men were hospitalized with severe injuries, police wrote in charging papers, which say one of the men told police Forbes had been “dissatisfied” while purchasing cocaine from the men and produced a handgun, then fired at them multiple times.
Forbes does not have an attorney listed in court records.
Forbes is currently incarcerated in Loudon County, Va., where he is serving a sentence after pleaded guilty in two cases — first to a federal charge alleging he had shot and killed a man on April 18 that year in Fairfax Station, Va., during a dispute related to selling marijuana, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, and later to a Virginia criminal charge alleging he shot another man on April 22.
Forbes was scheduled to come back to Annapolis on Wednesday afternoon for an initial hearing on his local case, but “would not go with transport” to the detention center in Anne Arundel County.