Vehicle fleeing Anne Arundel officers hits pedestrian, crashes into car in Glen Burnie, police say

After stealing from a store Friday, Anne Arundel County police said that three people fled in a car and struck an employee trying to stop them, then crashed into another vehicle in Glen Burnie while being pursued by officers.
At least three people sustained minor injuries as a result of being hit by the fleeing vehicle, police said.
Three people were arrested. Police said two women were charged with crimes, while a girl was issued a juvenile citation and released to a guardian.
The trio allegedly stole $1,200 worth of merchandise from the “At Home” store in the 6000 block of Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie, before fleeing in a car, police said.
Online court records show Kevauna Johnson-Ruffin, 20, drove the car the group fled in. She faces felony and misdemeanor assault, reckless endangerment and theft charges.
Johnson-Ruffin has also been charged with a range of traffic offenses, including attempting to elude police and reckless and negligent driving, according to the court records.
She was clocked going 85 mph in a 45-mph zone, online court records show.
Also arrested Friday was Keasia Jeffries, 19. She was charged with theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500, online court records show.
Johnson-Ruffin is being held without bond pending a review of her bail status by a District Court judge Monday. Jeffries was released on her own recognizance by a court commissioner Saturday.
Neither woman has an attorney listed in court records.
The chase began after police officers responded to the parking lot of the store in Glen Burnie around 8:30 p.m. Friday after somebody called 911 to report a “disturbance,” police said.
While in the parking lot, police said officers saw a silver Honda Accord strike a pedestrian, who police later determined to be an employee of the store trying to stop the women.
Police said the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled. The officers pursued, a chase during which the car switched lanes recklessly and tailgating other vehicles, online court records show.
The chase ended approximately two miles south on Ritchie Highway when the Honda crashed into another vehicle at the intersection with Georgia Avenue.