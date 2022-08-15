Woman suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Severna Park shooting, man arrested

A 38-year-old man was charged with felony assault Friday after a woman was injured in a shooting at a Severna Park residence, Anne Arundel Police said.

The victim, also 38, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident on Kensington Avenue, where police were dispatched to a reported shooting at about 10 a.m. on Friday.

Advertisement

Police arrived to find Ryan Patrick Villeneuve, of Severna Park, applying pressure to the woman’s injuries, police wrote in charging papers. Villeneuve told police that his gun had fired when he set it down after cleaning it, according to charging papers. Police also noted Villeneuve’s account of the incident changed “several times.”

Police determined that Villeneuve and the woman were in a “heated” and “physical” altercation prior to the shooting, leading them to believe it was an intentional act, the department said in a news release.

Advertisement

Villeneuve was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as three counts of reckless endangerment. On Monday, Anne Arundel County District Judge Thomas J. Pryal ordered for him to remain held without bail in the Jennifer Road Detention Center pending further hearings. Villeneuve is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7 and is being represented by defense attorney Peter O’Neill.