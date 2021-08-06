Two injured in shooting outside Severn food market, Anne Arundel County Police say

Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a Friday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of Orchard Food Market in Severn.
Paramedics transported 19-year-old and 20-year-old men with serious possibly life-threatening injuries to Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore, according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
After the shooting, police were combing over an area adjacent to the market parking lot near an apartment complex. As part of this search, an officer located a weapon, though there was no indication it was used in this incident.
This story will be updated.