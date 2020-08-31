No one injured after drive-by shooting in Severn, Anne Arundel County police say

A woman and two passengers were driving westbound Saturday on Quarterfield Road in Severn when someone in a gold Chevy Tahoe fired at least two rounds into her car while driving the opposite direction, Anne Arundel County police said.
The driver and passengers were not injured in the shooting, which took place around 9:30 p.m. The woman’s vehicle was struck, police said.
Eastern District Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700 to remain anonymous.