xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

17-year-old dies from gunshot injury after being transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center, Bowie police say

Donovan Conaway
By
Capital Gazette
Jan 24, 2021 10:41 AM

A 17-year-old with a gunshot injury died at a hospital Saturday after medics transported him from a vehicle he was traveling in on Route 50.

The teen was traveling in a personal car on Route 50 when Anne Arundel and Prince George’s County fire departments arrived to transport him to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

No crime scene or location has been identified, Bowie police said. Prince George’s County Police Department has assumed control of the investigation. The county department deferred to Bowie police, which did not have any updates Sunday afternoon. Bowie Police Chief John Nesky said there were “no releasable updates.”

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement