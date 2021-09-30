Anne Arundel police: Suspect still at large after robbing Glen Burnie liquor store, shooting employee

A Glen Burnie liquor store employee was sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a man robbed the store and shot the employee while fleeing, Anne Arundel County police said.
The suspect is still at large, police said.
Officers responded to Champions Liquors in the 7300 block of Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. around 3:40 p.m. for a reported robbery and shooting. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money, shot the employee while leaving and then fled the area on foot, according to police.
The man was shot in an extremity and transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore with an injury that is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Police are canvassing the area with K9 dogs and a helicopter and interviewing witnesses, police spokesperson Marc Limansky said.
The scene is still active, and residents are urged to avoid the area.
