One dead, another critically injured after double shooting in Severn, Anne Arundel authorities say

One person is dead and another critically wounded after a double shooting on a field in Meade Village in Severn Thursday afternoon, Anne Arundel County authorities said.
Lt. A.J. Gardiner, a police department spokesman, said there is not believed to be a danger to the public after two people were shot.
“This is not some sort of random shooting,” he said.
Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene and transported another to Baltimore Washington Medical Center, said Capt. Russ Davies, a fire department spokesman.
Gardiner said someone called 911 around 2 p.m. for a report of gunshots in the area between two sets of basketball courts. The field is located at the nexus of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle.
Dozens of police vehicles packed the neighborhood. Officers taped off the field, where debris were strewn about. Next to a red lawn chair lay an empty handle of liquor and a box of Corona beer.
There were about four orange cones shaping a rectangle on the field. Gardiner said there was some sort of football game there earlier, though he said it’s unclear if it was an organized event or a pick-up game.
Officers with the county’s Crisis Response Team responded to the scene in preparation for a long night. They said they were there to assist the community.
A police dog scanned the field and, as a helicopter circled overhead, one man shot hoops on one of the basketball courts.
One woman yelled expletives directed at police. Another man emerged from a residence carrying a baby and talked about getting Thanksgiving dinner on the table.
Detectives have been dispatched to the area, though Gardiner said the investigation is nascent. He declined to provide more details.
This article will be updated.