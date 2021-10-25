xml:space="preserve">
Man assaulted, shot multiple times in Linthicum Saturday and transported to hospital in serious condition, police say

Donovan Conaway
By
Capital Gazette
Oct 25, 2021 12:15 PM

A man was walking down West Nursery Road in Linthicum when he was assaulted and shot multiple times on Saturday, county police said.

At around 8 a.m., the shooting took place. The victim was transported to an area trauma center in serious, critical condition.

Advertisement

Detectives believe the victim was targeted and do not believe this to be a random act of violence. Northern District Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to please call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

