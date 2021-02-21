xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Glen Burnie shooting injures two people, police say

Donovan Conaway
By
Capital Gazette
Feb 21, 2021 11:11 AM

Two people were injured Sunday morning in a Glen Burnie shooting, Anne Arundel police said.

At around 7 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired on Baltimore and Annapolis Blvd near Normandy Drive.

One person suffered what police believe were not life-threatening. Another person was either grazed or struck by shrapnel, and also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information on the shooting has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-8610.

