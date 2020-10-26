xml:space="preserve">
Annapolis police investigating shooting, victim uncooperative

Donovan Conaway
By
Capital Gazette
Oct 26, 2020 11:44 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting after reports of a victim receiving medical treatment for a gunshot wound, though the injured man did not give police information.

At about 11:39 p.m. police responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for reports of a shooting. A male victim was being treated for a gunshot wound to a lower extremity, police said.

He refused to tell the police any information about the incident or “any other details needed to complete a proper investigation,” police said in a news release.

