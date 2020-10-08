Man shot in Annapolis Wednesday sufferes non-life-threatening injuries, Annapolis police say

Annapolis police are investigating a shooting in the block of Bens Drive that sent one man to the hospital.
At around 7:03 pm, police responded to reports of a shooting to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
Detectives are investigating this shooting. Officers encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.