Police identify man killed in Severn triple shooting on Thanksgiving as 20-year-old from Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County police identified a 20-year-old killed in a triple shooting after a football game in Severn on Thanksgiving Day as Louis Guy Newman III, of Glen Burnie.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Newman and determined the cause of death as a gunshot wound with the manner being homicide, police said.
Another man, who police said was 30 years old, was transported to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries after police found him in a courtyard in the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle. A third man who was shot was located at a hospital in Baltimore. The 29-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation, police said.
Police collected several pieces of evidence related to the shootings. Due to nightfall, the scene was secured overnight where a massive search was conducted on Friday morning and lasted throughout the day.
Preliminary investigation revealed a football game took place in the open field behind the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle Road. A large crowd was present to witness the game between local neighborhoods. At the conclusion of the game an altercation occurred, in which gunfire erupted and the two men were shot and Newman was killed.
The two victims are still being held in local hospitals, police said Sunday.
As county officers arrived and tried to speak with potential witnesses, they saw a man flee while grabbing his waistband or hooded sweatshirt indicating he may be concealing a firearm, police said. They began chasing him on foot, and caught and arrested the man, who they identified as Keith Irving Brown Eldridge, 19, from Glen Burnie. Brown Eldridge did not have an attorney listed in online court records.
Officers and K-9 searched the area and located a loaded handgun along the path Eldridge fled. Patrol officers charged the suspect with failure to obey a lawful order and firearm related charges.
Anne Arundel County police are aware there are several witnesses to this violent holiday tragedy and are asking for the community’s assistance in solving the crime, police said.
This is an active investigation and Anne Arundel County police urge anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.