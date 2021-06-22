Man injured in Harwood shooting; Anne Arundel County police investigating

Anne Arundel County police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday evening in Harwood.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Harwood Road and discovered a man who had been shot in his lower torso, police said.
Officers provided medical aid to the man, who was then was transported to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to police.
Through investigation, officers said a fight possibly occurred before the man was shot, but he would not provide any information about who shot him.
The investigation is ongoing, and Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-1960 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.