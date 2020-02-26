A quiet, working-class neighborhood in Glen Burnie received a sudden and tragic shock Saturday when 24-year-old resident Richard Clarence Ramsay III was shot and killed in what police believe to be a targeted attack.
At about 4:40 p.m. Saturday police responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue. There they found two people with injuries. Ramsay was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old male victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for non-life threatening injuries.
Two or three adult black males were seen fleeing the scene after the shooting, Anne Arundel County police said. County police said they believe the shooting was targeted. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Ramsay, known as “Lil Richie," attended North County High School. He was a young father and is survived by his mother, two brothers and sister, according to an online obituary.
The Capital reached out to Ramsay’s family and friends but did not immediately hear back. Ramsay’s loss was visceral on social media, however, where friends expressed heartbreak and disbelief, shared videos and exchanged memories they had with the Glen Burnie resident.
“I miss that laugh ... that laugh can make anyone feel better,” said Tameira Black in a post.
Britton-Alicia, Ramsay’s cousin, reflected on growing up with Ramsay, spending time together as she chaperoned school field trips and helped him "with school projects, snow fights and real fights,” she said.
Police patrol cars were still on the scene as of Sunday afternoon. One cop was positioned outside a family home on Poplar Avenue. Family members gathered at the house declined to comment Sunday.
Many neighbors say Poplar Avenue is a quiet neighborhood where violence almost never happens.
“We would see him out and about, he was a good kid,” said Birdy Parr, a neighbor.
“This is a shock. The neighborhood is definitely feeling it," Parr said. "We all went out to support them,” said Parr, who plans to take a casserole to the Ramsay family.
Anne Arundel County police are actively investigating the homicide and ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.
If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410- 222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.