Two people in an SUV shoot man in a Glen Burnie parking lot before fleeing, Anne Arundel County police say

A 48-year-old man was shot in a Glen Burnie parking lot Thursday night after declining to approach two people in an SUV, Anne Arundel County police said.
The man was walking in the parking lot in the 100 block of Faywood Court around 7:30 p.m. when two males in an unknown silver or gray SUV asked him to approach them, police said. When the man declined to and walked away, one of the males shot him in the upper torso. The SUV then fled onto B&A Boulevard toward Furnace Branch Road.
The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northern District detectives ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.