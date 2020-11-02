Man injured in shooting at Clauss Liquors in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police say

A man was was injured after an altercation ended with one person shooting him Friday evening, Anne Arundel County police said.
Anne Arundel County officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10:10 p.m. Friday at Clauss Liquors on Crain Highway in Glen Burnie.
A 40-year-old victim told police he got in an altercation with several other people at the store and was shot by one suspect. The victim was transported to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening injury to an extremity, police said.
Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135.