Woman shot on highway leaving Maryland Live Casino at Arundel Mills Mall

A woman was shot while driving after leaving the Maryland Live Casino at Arundel Mills Mall early Friday morning around 4 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police.
The woman left the casino, drove onto Route 100 and was near Interstate 97 when she was shot, said Officer Christina Lockwood. The woman then drove herself to the hospital.
Casino security footage showed that there was nobody around her at the casino and she was not being followed, Lockwood said.
No suspect is in custody, but police don’t believe that there is a threat to the public at this time. The investigation is open.