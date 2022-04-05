None injured, four arrested following shooting at Severn playground

Four were arrested Monday night after police heard shots ring out at a playground in a Severn neighborhood with a recent history of gunfire reports, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

A 16-year-old boy and three young men were arrested following a long-winded pursuit of a vehicle after witnesses said its occupants had fired multiple shots toward a group of teenagers at the playground in the Spring Meadows neighborhood, police wrote in charging papers, noting that they heard around 15 to 20 gunshots fired as they were patrolling the area.

The officers were in the area due to “numerous other shootings reported in the community,” police said in a news release, adding that they are investigating to find out if the four who were arrested Monday night are involved in any previous incidents of gunfire.

Pursued by police along MD-32 and MD-3, the four fled on foot after the vehicle, which had previously been reported stolen in Annapolis, reached a dead end on Cyprian Court in Gambrills, the charging papers say.

Police said the vehicle was occupied by Daron Savoy, 24, and Keharee Sellers, 18, both of Brooklyn; Deonta Smith, 22, of Annapolis; and Anthony Moore, a 16-year-old boy from Annapolis who police said was charged as an adult. As they were fleeing through the woods, the four were tracked by police air units and arrested, police wrote.

At the playground, nobody reported injuries, but an occupied house on Averill Court was struck with several bullets, police wrote, and a vehicle was also damaged. Nobody at the playground would provide a statement “out of fear of retaliation,” according to police.

All four are being held at the county’s Jennifer Road Detention Center. Savoy, Sellers and Smith are scheduled for a bail review Wednesday and were charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of property and several misdemeanor firearms offenses, according to court records, which do not include the juvenile’s case. The court records did not list attorneys for the three adults on Tuesday.

Those with information on the shootings are encouraged to contact detectives at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.