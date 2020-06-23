12-gauge shotgun fired during dispute in Annapolis Cove, Anne Arundel police say

A man fired a 12-gauge shotgun at another man’s feet in Annapolis Cove Monday night during a dispute outside a home, Anne Arundel County police said.
The shotgun blast grazed the man’s leg and left a hole in the ground, police said.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for the man suspected of discharging the long gun, though they said officers have yet to take him into custody.
Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. after someone called 911 to report a shooting on Decatur Avenue.
Police said they learned that the two men got into an argument outside of a residence in the neighborhood on Tolly Point.
The dispute apparently escalated, as at some point police said one man retrieved a shotgun from inside the house.
Police said the armed man lowered the shotgun and fired one round at the other man’s feet, grazing his leg.
By the time officers arrived, the armed man had fled the area, police said. But investigators found an apparent indentation in the ground where the shotgun was allegedly fired.
A family member turned over the Winchester 12 gauge shotgun to officers, according to police.
And police said they obtained a warrant charging the man with assault.
This article will be updated.