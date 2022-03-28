Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office corporal suspended, charged with drunken driving offenses

An Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office deputy is suspended after being charged Sunday night with drunken driving offenses.

James Davis Walker, Jr., a corporal for the department, was arrested and later released after Anne Arundel County Police found him in an unmarked Dodge Charger, which belonged to the Sheriff’s Office, pulled over in the grass in the area of Solomons Island Road and Mill Swamp Road in Edgewater at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to charging papers.

The sheriff’s office says Walker was off duty and not in uniform at the time, according to a news release.

A county police officer wrote in charging papers that Walker’s speech was slurred, and he said he was traveling to the nearby area of Polling House Road to visit a friend whose brother had died the day prior.

“Help me out,” he told the officer, according to charging papers. “Her brother just died.”

Walker “needed assistance to get out of the vehicle,” and was arrested after refusing field sobriety tests, police wrote. He later blew an alcohol concentration of 0.21, and was issued traffic citations for driving under the influence and driving while impaired. The alcohol concentration limit for driving under the influence in Maryland is 0.08.

He was “very polite and cooperative throughout the entire incident,” police said.

He was later released by a district court commissioner.

Walker, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 25 years, was “immediately suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation,” the sheriff’s department said on social media.

“An internal review will be completed and the Sheriff’s Office will fully cooperate with the State’s Attorney’s Office,” the sheriff’s department followed.