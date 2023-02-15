Churchton man charged with negligent manslaughter in boating death of Anne Arundel Community College lacrosse player

A Churchton man was charged with negligent manslaughter and other crimes in the death of Nick Barton, a 21-year-old community college student and lacrosse player killed in a West River boat crash last summer.

Shayne Kenneth Smith, 21, faces a maximum punishment of 26 years in prison for his part in the crash, which prosecutors said occurred when he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Among recklessness and impairment charges, Smith was also accused of negligent manslaughter, criminally negligent manslaughter and homicide by vehicle.

Smith is scheduled for an initial hearing on Feb. 27. He does not have an attorney listed in court records.

On June 4, officers from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police responded to the West River near Parish Creek, where a white center console boat had struck a channel piling. According to a news release at the time, the force of the collision was strong enough to throw six boaters into the water.

Five resurfaced, and Barton, who was known for his infectious laugh and having a “little dog that thinks it’s a big dog” mentality on the field, was killed.

Barton, a Crofton resident, played lacrosse for the Anne Arundel Community College Riverhawks for three seasons, scoring 39 goals in 29 career games, after graduating from South River High School. A midfielder, he was named to the community college’s Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in 2021 and 2022.

Remarking on the student-athlete’s “huge strides” both in the classroom and on the field, Joe Stanilaus, AACC’s head lacrosse coach, said he was “blessed to know” Barton during his time at the school.

“Nick made everyone around him better, myself included. I am so grateful our paths crossed,” Stanilaus said in a statement. “We will forever miss his presence, but will never forget the leader he was becoming.”

The community college’s athletic director, Duane Herr, similarly described Barton as “a bright spot” in the Riverhawk community, someone “who left a lasting impression on everyone he met.”

Two weeks after Barton’s death, a memorial pickup game was played on the AACC campus. The teams were a mix of Riverhawk teammates, local athletes and Division I commits. All of them wore the number 12, in Barton’s honor, and the final score, with one goal in the final seconds drawing a cheer across the field, was 12-8.