Brooklyn Park resident dies after Anne Arundel Police said his stepfather shot him over parking dispute

The Brooklyn Park resident shot in the head Wednesday over a parking dispute has died, Anne Arundel County Police confirmed Friday morning.

Sharod Moore, 48, succumbed to his injuries two days after George Albert Summers, 70, was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder.

Moore, who died at Shock Trauma in Baltimore, is the fourth homicide victim in Anne Arundel County this year.

Though police initially did not confirm the relationship between the two men, only saying they were housemates, Cpl. Chris Anderson, a police spokesperson, told The Capital that Summers was Moore’s stepfather.

Officers responded to the unit block of Park Place at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday following reports of a shooting.

According to charging documents, Moore and Summers had been arguing moments before, with Summers telling a witness that he would “break down” his stepson’s door and kill him. Police found Summers outside the home and was taken into custody without incident. After being advised of his Miranda rights, Summers willingly told officers he shot Moore over “an ongoing parking dispute,” the documents state.

He was arrested soon after and is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing in district court is scheduled for March 15.

As of Friday morning, the charges against Summers had not changed from attempted murder.

Anderson said homicide detectives are currently speaking with the State’s Attorney’s Office about the case and that it is “reasonable to assume” they will be updated now that Moore has passed.